CHAMPAIGN — Peggy Jean Munds (Decker), 79, of Champaign passed away at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Jan. 14, 1943, in Jacksonville to Elmer and Maxine (Webel) Decker. Peggy married Donald Munds on Oct. 14, 1962, in Champaign; he survives.
Peggy enjoyed crocheting, knitting, walking on the beach, spending time with her family and completing crossword puzzles.
Peggy is survived by her husband; three children, David (Jan) Munds of Tolono, Mark (Mandy) Munds of St. Joseph and Lisa (Matt) Gregory (Munds) of Mahomet; five grandchildren, Donald Munds II, Christopher Munds, Mark Dylen Munds, Sydney Munds and Brie Goudie; three great-grandchildren, Layla Munds, Melodie Munds, Charli Munds and a precious boy to be born soon; and two brothers, Wendel Decker of Washington and Elmer “Herb” Decker of Villa Grove.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Terry Decker of Rankin and Marvin Decker of Sadorus.
Memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
