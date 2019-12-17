CHAMPAIGN — Peggy Sue Rhoades, 59, of Champaign passed away at 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Rd., Urbana, with burial to follow at Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home.
Peggy was born March 30, 1960, in Champaign, a daughter of Bill and Helen Thomas. She married Dwaine Rhoades on Nov. 11, 1997, in Champaign. He survives. Also surviving is her mother, Helen of Champaign; two sons, Shannon Valentine (Melissa) of Champaign, and Kevin Valentine of Champaign; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a sister, Melissa Lookingbill of Savoy.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Peggy attended Urbana schools and worked as a bartender for various veterans organizations. She was an avid Cubs fan.
Memorials may be made to American Legion #71 or Carle Cancer Center. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.