ARMSTRONG — Peggy Lou Rose, 84, of Williamsport, Ind., formerly of Armstrong, passed away at 8:55 a.m. EST Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at Franciscan Health, Lafayette, Ind.
Peggy was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Potomac, the daughter of Herbert and J. Hermenia (Edenburn) Warren.
She is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Troy) Seggabruch of Onarga and Lisa Taylor of Martinsville, Ind.; one son, John Rose of Peoria; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; aunt, Louise Zimmerman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Marcey Bartlow; brother, Bill Warren; sister, Pat Ewing; nephew, Shane Warren; and aunt, Theora Talbot.
Peggy worked at SuperValu in Champaign for several years until she retired. She enjoyed her pets and doing crafts.
Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong, with Pastor Sally Swaim officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac.
The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Peggy's life.