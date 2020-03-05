Peggy Rose Mar 5, 2020 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARMSTRONG — Peggy Rose, 84, of Williamsport, Ind., formerly of Armstrong, died at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at Franciscan Health, Lafayette, Ind. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers