URBANA — Peggy (Peg) L. Reid Santiago passed away Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at home.
Peg was born June 3, 1961, to Gene Edward Reid and Carol Ann Koontz Reid. She was the second of four children born to this union. She graduated from Urbana High School, Class of 1979. She received a degree from Parkland College in 1982. She went on to receive her BSN from Illinois State University in 1997. She married Antonio “Tony” Santiago on June 5, 2010, in Urbana.
She was a member of Philo Road Church of Christ in Urbana for at least the last 10 years. She enjoyed reading, animals and learning new things.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio “Tony” Santiago, and father, Gene Edward Reid.
Survivors include her mother, Carol Reid; sisters, LuAnn Reid, Janet Brazle and Lori Ross, all of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; niece, Jeanne Cole of San Jose, Calif.; nephew, Dustin Stevenson of Murfreesboro; three nieces and one nephew of Murfreesboro; as well as a great-niece and great-nephew of San Jose.
A private family viewing will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Renner Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802. A memorial service for family and friends will follow at 1 p.m. at Philo Road Church of Christ, 2601 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.