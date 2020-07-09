MONTICELLO — Peggy A. Turngren, 63, of Monticello passed away at 9:47 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Peggy was born on June 28, 1957, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Leroy and Jacqueline (Rogina) Hennessy.
Peggy is survived by her sons, Erik (Laura) Turngren of Crystal Lake and Travis Turngren and Kyle (Christina) Turngren, both of Monticello; grandchildren, Emily and Madeline; and sister-in-law, Sandy Hennessy of Wheaton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Jaqueline, and a brother, Tim Hennessy.
Peggy graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in interior design. Peggy was a devoted hockey mom — she spent her time driving her sons to hockey practice and even stepped in to coach on a few occasions.
Peggy worked at the Monticello Drug Store for 17 years and enjoyed visiting with everyone in the community. She was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Monticello.
Peggy would watch any hockey game on TV but loved the Chicago Blackhawks and enjoyed all Illini sports.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Animal Shelter or A Small Hand — Piatt County Infant Needs and Diaper Pantry.
