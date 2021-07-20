CHAMPAIGN — Margaret "Peggy" Wallace passed away at home Sunday (July 18, 2021).
She was and will always be the much-loved and respected matriarch of the Wallace family. We count ourselves as the luckiest!
Peggy was born Jan. 30, 1935. She married Robert E. Wallace Sr. on Nov. 25, 1950. Though their life together on this earth was cut short in 1989 with his passing, the legacy of their love story remains strong with their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members and countless friends.
Peggy's greatest joy was her family, and she held great pride in the closeness they all share. She was an award-winning gardener, featured on the C-U Garden Walk many times, a winner of CUs in Bloom and also once featured in Central Illinois Magazine. She was a great friend to many, especially the Ladies Lunch Girls, Girls Night Out, Ceramic Ladies, Tipsy Tuesday Crew and some special friends in the neighborhood she met while gardening. Peggy traveled the globe with Bob, her sisters and their husbands. She especially loved annual vacations to Mexico with many family and friends joining.
Her legacy continues with her children, Bobby (Melissa) Wallace, Max Wallace (deceased) Terry (Heidi) Wallace, Julie (Rob) VanAntwerp, Jill (Mike) Krueger and Jeannie (Michael) Watson and bonus daughter Susan (Andy) Sullivan; grandchildren, Jason (Wendy) Wallace, Andy (Emily) Wallace, Ben (Mikayla) Wallace, Jason (Sami) Schmink, Alex Schmink, Megan McCloud, Emily (Damien) Watson, Hannah (Jake) Watson, Sarah (Shannon) Montgomery, Jesse (Aron) Cannon Wallace, Jim Wallace, Brittney (Derek) Crum, Courtney (Preston) Hardee, Shannon (Alex) VanAntwerp, Judd (Behrooz) VanAntwerp, Angie Davenport and Jacob and Joshua Krueger; great-grandchildren, Logan, Olivia and Cale Wallace, Harrison Wallace, Mikynlee, Lawson, Hudson and Rylee Wallace, Mae and Amiya Schmink, Austin Wallace, Saylor McCloud, Nikolai Watson, Michael Montgomery, Morgan and Jack Hardy and Gideon Harness; and her precious dog, Freida.
Our memories of Peggy with her sisters (the Fab 4), Jeannine Baker, Patty Jinks and Mary Richardson, will always make us laugh out loud. We will depend on Mary to keep making this happen. Her good friends, Edna McConkey, Connie Rose, Heather Powell and Emma Dorantes, will always make us smile.
We would like to thank her neighbors for watching out for her the last few years, specifically Barb Heiser, Sue Outlaw and Kristine Waldmire. Our hearts are so thankful for the Carle Hospice team.
We are honoring Peggy and Bob's lives with an open house garden party at her home Wednesday, July 21, between 4 and 8 p.m. The family requests all guests wear face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Champaign County Humane Society or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.