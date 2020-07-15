THOMASBORO — Peggy Sue Wilson, 78, of Thomasboro died unexpectedly at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, on Sunday (July 12, 2020).
She was born Sept. 1, 1941, in Olney, a daughter of Charles and Sylvia (Walter) Everette. She married Billy Long on Sept. 19, 1963, in Olney. She later married Charlie Wilson, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by five children, Ann (Kenny) Price of Dewey, Terry Long of Rantoul, Tammy (Buddy) Greco of Charleroi, Pa., Chelle (Jim) Eichelberger of Fisher and Lisa Long-Wilson of Thomasboro; seven brothers, Charlie (Rosalva) Everette, Allen (Trish) Everette, Rod (Sara) Everette, Tom (Margaret) Everette, Kenny Everette, Billy Everette and Pat (Janet) Everette; and a sister, Sylvia (Michael) Chalem.
Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Peggy retired from Kraft Foods as a supervisor in 1998. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Thomasboro. She loved the outdoors and spent many wonderful hours in her garden. Her grandchildren’s sporting events were a favorite pastime as well.
The family will have a private funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth’s Church at 10 a.m. on Friday (July 24, 2020) with burial of the ashes following in the St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Thomasboro.
In accordance with health precautions, an outdoor visitation, with cars driving through the designated area, will be held from 5 to 7 Friday (July 24, 2020) evening at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.