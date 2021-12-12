CHAMPAIGN — Penny Ann Baer, 73, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
Penny was born in Gibson City to Jack and Marianne (Mohr) Troyer.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Baer; her two children, Christopher Graves and Jennifer (Paul) Liggett; two sons through marriage, Brian Baer and Shannon (Destiny) Baer; her sister, Julie (David) Gudgel; her brother, Patrick (Jeanie) Troyer; and her four grandchildren, Kevin, Alysha, Wyatt and Jackson.
Penny was a devoted and loving wife, and she loved her children and grandchildren more than anything.
In accordance with her wishes, Penny was cremated and a celebration of her life will be held on a later date.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.