URBANA — Penny J. Fritzen of St. Joseph passed peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana, after coping with various medical challenges through the years.
Penny was born on Oct. 24, 1951, the daughter of Delores “Jo” (Yeazel) and Charles Robert “Bob” Faullin. As the oldest of five siblings, she managed to hold her own with four rambunctious brothers whom she adored, Mike Faullin (Gretchen Pein), Danny Faullin (Sharon), Cork Faullin (Cheryl) and John Faullin.
Penny was born in Champaign, and after living briefly in St. Joseph, she moved with her parents to Guam, where her father was stationed as a member of the U.S. Navy. After a short stay, they returned to St. Joseph, where she continued to reside for most of her life. Penny attended St. Joseph-Ogden High School. She began working for Fritz Flower Shop in Urbana in the early 1980s, where she met and then married the love of her life, John Fritzen. Together, they operated his family business for decades, making many friends along the way. John preceded her in death in 2014.
Penny is survived by her brothers; two stepsons, Ted Fritzen (Nancy) and Mark Fritzen (Robin); her aunts, Sherrill Faullin Sprowl (Lee), Linda Faullin and Peggy Yeazel; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving grandparents, Russell and Violet (vanValkenburg) Yeazel and Redmond and Adelia “Dee” (Huston) Faullin; aunt, Beverly Yeazel; uncles, Russell J. Yeazel, Richard Faullin and Jack Faullin; stepson, Craig Fritzen; cousin, Lea Anne (Yeazel) Loschen; and nephew, Trevor Faullin.
Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, Urbana, is handling the arrangements. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in support of the Carle Cancer Center nursing staff who administered her chemotherapy treatments. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.