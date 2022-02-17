CHURCH HILL, Tenn. — Penny Dale Wagner, 67, entered into the arms of her loving savior on Jan. 15, 2022.
She joins her beloved son, Ryan, who passed away on Jan. 23, 1993.
She was born June 9, 1953, the daughter of Gordon L. And Patricia A. Powell, in Danville, and has two brothers, Wade Powell (Marge) and Matt Powell (Donna), and two sisters, Cindy Brown (Glen) and Sandra Heath.
She has one surviving son, Tony Allen Taylor (Colleen).
She was preceded in death by one son, Ryan Lee McBride, and her parents.
She was married to Richard Wagner on May 18, 2008.
She attended Danville schools and Parkland College, studying business administration. Penny worked as a legal secretary for 25 years, achieving the professional legal secretary designation in 1993. She loved music, baking, chalk painting furniture and playing the guitar. She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Urbana for many years and served as a teacher, women's Bible study leader and worked in the bus ministry. She was currently attending First Baptist Church in Church Hill, Tenn.
She had seven grandchildren, and her furbabies, Rudy and Mandy, were a big part of her life and brought her unspeakable joy.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery following the services. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.