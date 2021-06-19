DANVILLE — Perry A. Jaynes, 63, of Danville passed away Tuesday (June 15, 2021) at The Villas of Holly Brook Memory Care Unit.
Perry was born Feb. 23, 1958, in Danville, a son of Arlene and Paul Jaynes. They survive.
Also surviving are his wife, Sherry Jaynes, and children, Adam (Ashton Gooch) Jaynes and Lauren (Scott) Korfhage. Perry was looking forward to a grandchild to join the family later this year. His siblings, John (Susie) Jaynes and Paula (Bruce) Randolph, also survive. Perry leaves behind his miniature schnauzer, Paisley, who became his best confidante and loyal companion during his illness.
Perry graduated from Olivet Nazarene University with his B.S. in business marketing and finance. Even after graduation, Perry continued to be a constant at the university, promoting education and faith, both of which he held to be of high importance. He not only held the position of trustee at Olivet but was also on the Regional NYI Council as well as a Regional Celebrate Life event director for youth. Though the university was big part of his life, his local community was equally as important to him. He was a member of Danville First Church of the Nazarene, past president of the Kiwanis, member of Bismarck School District, the Vermilion County Conservation District, the Festival of Trees, among so many other things. He simply loved people and sought out any chance to give back. Much of his generosity his family was informed about through stories shared with them after the fact by others because Perry was never one to boast.
Perry was an insurance broker for over 30 years around Vermilion County, even owning his own brokerage firm later in his career. His career awarded him the opportunity to meet new people in his community, and for those who knew Perry, you would know that he never met a stranger a day in his life. He was a certified high school boys’ and girls’ basketball official as well as a baseball and softball umpire. He enjoyed being out on the field or court with the players and never missed a chance to joke with them. He knew the importance of camaraderie, no matter the age. He was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was even a season ticket holder for the Fighting Illini.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. A celebration of Perry’s life will take place on Thursday, June 24, at 10 a.m. at Danville First Church of the Nazarene, 2212 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Perry’s good friend and pastor, Dave Anderson, will be officiating. The family asks participants to feel free to wear bright colors to celebrate Perry’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Perry’s memorial fund at act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=689371. Please join Perry’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.