RANTOUL — Perry Lee Masden passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the home of his eldest daughter, Ruth, surrounded by family.
He was born July 3, 1936, in Sibley, Mo., and was the only child of Ruth and Perry Masden.
In adulthood, he spent his life in service, working as a policeman in San Antonio, Texas, and then the Air Force, and eventually for the National Security Agency. He had the opportunity to travel and live both domestically and internationally. Besides Missouri, he would also call Texas and Maryland home in the United States, raising children in both states. Working for the government, he would go on to live briefly in Germany, where he met Diane Carmien, his wife of over 40 years. They would also live in Japan before they would go on to live the rest of their lives in Severna Park, Md., with family and friends.
He was the father to two sons, Tom and Derek, and two daughters, Ruth and Laura. Additionally, he was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He eventually retired from the federal government, but never stopped working. Whether it was coming back part time to work for the National Archives, or volunteering with the Maryland Saltwater Sportfishing Association Wounded Warriors "Rock On Warriors" fishing tournament, he would stay involved.
He loved to work hard, save money, find deals, fish, serve, and, most of all, he loved family. Later in life, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would become his passion. He never missed an opportunity to dote on them, celebrate with them or spend time with them.
He is survived by three of his children, Tom, Ruth and Derek, as well as his many grand and great-grandchildren.
He will be celebrated and greatly missed!
There will be a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, with burial following in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at Lux Memorial Chapel.