HOOPESTON — Perry Lee Rethelford, 84, of Hoopeston passed away at 1:56 a.m. Thursday (July 9, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Perry was born on Aug. 28, 1935, in East Lynn, the son of Paul and Dora (Campbell) Rethelford. He married Barbara Catron on March 4, 1967, in Anna. She survives.
He is also survived by two brothers, Bob (Rita) Rethelford of Hoopeston and Marvin (Judy) Rethelford of Catlin; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harry, Paul, and Dick Rethelford; and one sister, Joanne Free.
Perry graduated from John Greer High School. He owned and operated Rethelford Flooring in Hoopeston for several years, until his retirement. Perry and Barbara built Rosewood Terrace in 1987. He enjoyed working and taking care of Rosewood Terrace.
Perry was an avid golfer and member of Hubbard Trail Country Club. He was also a Mason and Shriner for several years.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Floral Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Tom Cici officiating. Memorials may be made to the Hoopeston United Methodist Church or to H.A.R.T.