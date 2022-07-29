Perry Troxel Jr. Jul 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLINTON — Perry E. "Pete" Troxel Jr., 93, of Crest Hill, formerly of Decatur, died at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at Crest Hill. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos