RANTOUL — Pete Klann, 79, formerly of Buckley, died at 10:04 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 26, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at Baier Family Funeral Services, 306 E. Lincoln St., Buckley. The Rev. Debra Domeier will officiate. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Buckley, with military honors for the Army veteran accorded by the Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.