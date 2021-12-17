SEQUIM, Wash. — Pete Walker, 62, of Sequim, Wash., formerly of Ludlow, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 14, 2021) at home after a hard-fought three-year battle with esophageal cancer. Pete’s positive attitude, strength and courage during his illness were a testament to the exceptional man he was.
Pete was born on Nov. 6, 1959, in Sumter, S.C., at Shaw Air Force Base to parents Richard and Stella Walker.
Pete married Linda Jones on March 4, 2013, in Urbana. He was a loving husband to Linda, loving father to stepdaughter Melody (Shane) Smith of St. Joseph and proud Papa Pete to grandsons Kellen and Karter.
Pete was a wonderful brother to Butch (Debra) Walker of Ludlow, Diane (Corey) Tavenner of Paxton, Scott Walker of Ludlow and Karen Walker of Champaign. Also surviving are several loved nieces and nephews.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lori Montgomery.
Pete leaves behind a countless number of friends he made from childhood and throughout his adult life. Pete rarely met a stranger that did not end up as a friend.
Pete graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree. Pete had a variety of jobs when he was young, always saving and investing to retire before 60. He worked for the State of Illinois as a property manager and retired in 2018 after 28 years at the age of 59.
Pete was a proud small-town boy from Ludlow and remained a resident for over 50 years. During that time, he was a member of the town board and proudly represented Ludlow as the mayor for several years.
After retiring in 2018, Pete and Linda moved to Sequim and found a beautiful house on the water where they watched as whales swam by. Pete never missed an opportunity to talk to neighbors and soon found himself as the president of the neighborhood association and with friends on just about every street.
Pete will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but he will remain in the hearts of many forever.
Per Pete’s wishes, no memorial services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network or cancer charity of your choice.