DANVILLE — Peter “Alexander” Mitry, 31, of Danville passed away Tuesday (Dec. 28, 2021).
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 24, 1990, the son of Dr. Ragai Mitry and Patricia Madden-Mitry.
Alex is survived by his loving parents and brother, Michael “Harrison” Mitry.
Alex attended Danville High School before attending Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where he received his B.S. degree in hospitality management and an MBA in marketing. He was working remotely for the WPP/Mediacom Marketing conglomerate in New York City. Alex attended St. Barbara’s Greek Orthodox Church in Danville, where he served as an altar boy in his youth. He earned his black belt in tae kwon do and swam competitively for the Danville YMCA. He also played tennis at the Danville Tennis Club, and he was a certified open water scuba diver.
Alex liked to spend his time outdoors. He enjoyed bicycling and hiking in the local parks, especially with his beloved German shepherds, Sheba and Kaiser. He also doted on his five cats, Callie, Nikki, Enya, Ava and his favorite, Chloe. He gave generously to the ASPCA and the local animal shelter.
At an early age, he learned to ride his motorcycle on a friend's farm. He became an avid rifleman and a skilled marksman. His other interests included photography and gourmet cooking.
Alex was a loving son and brother who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He will be especially missed by his “second family,” Grandma Wedad, Uncle George and Aunt Mary and their boys, Andrew and Michael, Aunt Melpo and Uncle Atef and their boys, Minas and Andreas.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Father Michael Condos officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Alex’s name to the Vermilion County Animal Shelter or St. Barbara’s Greek Orthodox Church in Danville. Please join Alex’s family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.