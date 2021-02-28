URBANA — Peter Andrew Beak, 85, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
He was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Jan. 12, 1936, the son of Ralph and Belva Beak. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra of Urbana. Peter and Sandra met at age 14 in
Syracuse, married in 1959, and went on to spend a wonderful life together. They had
two children, who also survive, Bryan Beak (Cecilia) of Seattle and Stacey Beatty (Bob) of Topeka, Kan. His four grandchildren, Parker Beak, Alec Beatty, Keira Beatty and Laura Beatty were the light of his life. He encouraged them to follow their own dreams, and through his legacy and example, they are a reflection of his love.
Peter is also survived by his brother, Joel Ralph Beak of Comptche, Calif.
Peter began his studies at the Manlius Military Academy and graduated with a B.S.
degree from Harvard University in 1957. He earned his Ph.D. degree from Iowa State
University in 1961 and joined the faculty at the University of Illinois the same year. At
Illinois, he rose through the ranks to become the Roger Adams Professor of Chemistry,
the James R. Eiszner Professor of Chemistry and a Center for Advanced Study
Professor. After 47 years of active teaching and research, he moved to emeritus status
in 2008 but continued to teach, mentor younger colleagues, and serve the department
and university community in numerous ways.
Peter has made numerous fundamental contributions to organic chemistry that have
provided unifying concepts and opened new areas of investigation. His work has
clarified the effect of molecular environment on structure-stability relationships, provided
new reactions that are widely used for chemical synthesis, and identified novel reactive
intermediates. His most recent work focused on the determination of reaction
trajectories in atom-transfer reactions and asymmetric synthesis, work that is of great
significance to the chemical industry. In addition, he served as a consultant to Monsanto
and Abbott Laboratories for many years, telling his young children when they asked
what that meant, “Mostly, I just sit in a room, and people come in and ask me questions.”
Peter always seemed to know the answers.
Although he lectured around the world and received many awards and recognitions,
including election to the National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of
Arts and Sciences, Peter was always humble. Indeed, his colleagues noted how
generous he was in his support of young students and faculty. He consistently sought to
place the focus on their accomplishments. For example, over three decades ago, he
created a graduate student-organized symposium that now bears his name. The Beak-
Pines Organic Area Allerton Conference highlights the scientific contributions of
University of Illinois graduate students. Peter was widely recognized as a passionate
and effective teacher and mentor. Over 100 graduate and postdoctoral students worked
in his laboratory, many of whom went on to have highly successful careers of their own.
Peter was a selfless, caring and hardworking man who valued his family, integrity and
honesty in everything he did. He had a wonderful sense of humor with an infectious
laugh, was deeply loved, and will be dearly missed.
In accordance with his wishes, no public memorial service will be held. Peter was an avid and accomplished skier for most of his life, and his family will spread his ashes on a much-loved helicopter skiing run in the Kootenay Mountains in British Columbia, Canada.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the University of
Illinois Foundation, specifying the Beak-Pines Organic Area Allerton Conference Fund,
or the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, where Peter volunteered during his retirement. Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.