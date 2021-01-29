MONTICELLO — Peter R. Bergstrom, 61, of Monticello passed away at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 27, 2021) at home.
Peter was born Sept. 23, 1959, in Detroit, the son of Harold Arthur and Janet (Fitch) Bergstrom. He married Linda Aupperle on April 29, 2006, in Mahomet.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Bergstrom of Monticello; brother, David Bergstrom (Lisa) of Austin, Texas; sister, Susan Chadwick (Graham) of Madbury, N.H.; stepmother, Michele Bergstrom of Norwood, Mass.; stepbrother, Dr. Charlie Bergstrom (Krisjon) of Madison, Wis.; and stepsister, Kimberly Stearns of Manchester, N.H.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.
Peter was owner/chef of Bergies in Monticello. He served in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot and warrant officer. Peter was a member of Crossroads Church of Monticello, where he was regularly active with the worship and tech teams. Peter served as a board member for the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Monticello Mainstreet. He was also lead mentor at G2g Wood and Boat Works. Peter enjoyed being a member of the Monticello Model Masters and had a passion for RC airplanes with a focus on pylon racing as both a pilot and a starter.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Private family services will be held later.
Memorials can be made to Crossroads Church of Monticello or Willow Tree Missions. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.