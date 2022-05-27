URBANA — Peter Bodnar: Painter, lover of all things, immortal soul; completed his life on Aug. 10, 2021, in Vinalhaven, Maine. He left many unfinished canvases and unsaid words. If he did not respond to your correspondence, please know he still cared.
He was born in Czechoslovakia on Nov. 27, 1928. He was carried by his mother, Mary, to the United States, where his father, Peter, worked for the Ford Motor Company, in Detroit. They later moved to a small farm, outside Mt. Morris, Mich. He spent most of his fifth year in the state hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich., where he had acute osteomyelitis, poliomyelitis, scarlet fever and chicken pox. He returned home with crutches, a brace and a scar from is ankle to his knee.
As a boy, he spent the majority of his time drawing. He attended classes in a one-room schoolhouse. His artwork earned him a scholarship to the Flint Institute of Art. In high school he became a body builder. He hitchhiked to Indiana to see his hero, Charles Atlas. He built his biceps up to 17” and could overhead press 400 pounds. His classmates voted him most likely to become “The Strong Man, in the circus.”
In 1947, he got a scholarship to Western Michigan University, in Kalamazoo, to study art. He graduated in 1951 with a BA. During the summer he worked as a lifeguard on Potters Lake, where he met his wife, Phyllis Czuchna. (They eloped in the spring of 1952). He taught in public schools for five years. Teaching in Flushing, Mich., he taught 40 20-minute classes a week. He would carry all his art supplies in his car. His students called him “Mr. Art.” They loved the drawings he would leave on the blackboard: Indians, horses and Indian villages.
He often walked (and drove) slowly, always taking the time to touch the earth and make a connection to the people and places where he worked and lived. Indian artifacts: Arrowheads, knifes, celts and hammers, (many of which he found, walking in farm fields) lit his imagination. In 1955 he received an assistantship at Michigan State University, and worked with John de Martelly in lithography. After receiving his MFA in 1956 he headed to New York University, in Plattsburg, then on to West Liberty State in W.Va., and onward to the University of Florida, finally settling and teaching at the University of Illinois, Urbana, for 32 years.
He built three homes; the first was an ultramodern, cement block structure, with a shed roof, in Flint, Mich.; which he built almost single-handedly. The second was a brick farmhouse, created with brick from the Urbana Railroad Roundhouse, torn down in 1961. He, Phyllis and son Peter cleaned, stacked and moved this brick to their 8.8 acres on Perkins Road in Urbana. His daughter Dawn sang songs, with her angelic voice, as they worked. He laid hardwood flooring in the home, scavenged from a demolished church on Green Street in Urbana. His third home was built off the shores of the Atlantic, in Vinalhaven, Maine, an island he, his family and many of his students deeply came to love since his first visit in the summer of 1968. The house was built from the indigenous spruce trees that grew on his six-acre lot. The wood was pulled to the home site by a horse, milled and erected by Peter, his son Peter III and his students from the Louisville School of Art in the summer of 1988.
Peter II was an essential catalyst for change, growth and evolution of countless lives, a mentor to many artists on every avenue of creation. He placed great emphasis on the special ability of every individual to add something creatively positive to this world. He believed that every person’s physical mark was special, an essential contribution to the universe, and worthy of being cherished (Authentic Art). His philosophy stressed a profound appreciation of the aesthetics of natural/organic forms: Art as an integral element of life, woven into every fiber of its fabric. Though he saw little merit in narrative or illustrative artworks, he was fascinated by the great advancements made in computer animation over the last 20 years.
His art is unique and does not fit easily into any one subcategory of abstract art, but draws inspiration from Southwestern Native American pottery, jewelry, fiber art, hieroglyphic and pictographic forms from numerous ancient cultures, impressionist figure study, the never fully refined American, School of the Abstract Organism, abstract surrealism and collective paintings of many abstract minimalists and cubist artists of the first half of the 20th century.
His work, largely done on canvas, is often small in scale and focuses the viewer’s attention to an organic, monochromatic central form, surrounded by complementary design elements, varying greatly in shape, mass, volume and color. These secondary shapes provide environment, framing and ambient spatial atmosphere for the central figure.
One cannot speak of his work without paying deep respect to his essential, sacred colors: medium and dark cadmium red, dark hookers green and dark prussian blue. These colors are often underlaid by unbleached titanium white and napthol crimson; that provide the overlaying colors with further depth, opacity, nuance and radiant complexity. A supportive cast of colors, including, but not limited to, cobalt blue, chromium green, phthalo green, light hookers green, light, medium and dark cadmium yellow, ocher yellow and burnt sienna, mars red, light cadmium red and alizarine crimson, provided microclimates, within the overall work, for vibrant visual resonance. While his dark lines stay resolutely still, his colors can be perceived to vibrate, undulate and dance.
There is no hard line dividing positive and negative space within his work. These spaces meld or blur together. Though his paintings have never attempted to employ the illusion of three-dimensional perspective, through his use of color hue, intensity, shading and brush stroke, the nearly flat canvas surface becomes a 2D-plus observation screen. While not intended by the artist to be either narrative or illustrative, Peter was satisfied with his works being viewed as non-prescriptive, Rorschach, ink blot tests. (What the viewer drew from viewing his work was the right conclusion for that individual).
Critics and colleagues respected his art/life. After his first Chicago show, art critic Fran Schulze labeled him an “Authentic New Surrealist.” Jerry Uelsman, photographer, wrote, “I have always treasured my Bodnars above all else — May I join in the justly deserved hymns of this praise. In the beginning, P. Bodnar created and created and created.” On the occasion of his retrospective at the Illinois State Museum, Robert Evans, curator of art, said, “The paintings are small but mighty, they display a richness and intensity of color which makes them leap out at the viewer.” In his book, Notes for a Young Painter, Hiram Williams states “Can there be a warm geometry? Peter Bodnar’s work makes me believe that there can be. … It’s nice to know that art is still positive, dynamic and a celebration of the individual creator.” James B Byrnes, Director of New Orleans, Isaac Delgado Museum, wrote “Peter Bodnar belongs to a small group of nineteenth and twentieth century artists, inventing and enriching an intensely personal visual vocabulary, broadly related to poetic imagery.”
Peter had an exhibition at his gallery, Gallery 103, on the Island of Kauai, Hawaii, with a former student, Tom Leiber, in 2009. Peter and his son Peter III exhibited together at the Cinema Gallery in Urbana in 2014. He completed a series of eight paintings in the spring of 2021. He had 40 One-Man Exhibitions, 47 invitational Exhibitions and 14 Grants and Fellowships. His work is represented in 20 major art collections and museums.
Professor Jerry and June Savage will host a celebration of Peter’s life from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at their home, 2137 County Road 1100 N, Sidney, IL 61877.
Peter is survived by his wife, Phyllis, still living at their home in Urbana; sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Howard and Loralee Knotts-Murad of Marina del Rey, Calif. Peter and Phyllis gave life to five artistic/poetic children: Peter III, who is a teacher and artist, in Louisville, Ky.; Dawn, an actress, writer/editor and mother, married to the writer/producer and father, Phoef Sutton, they have two children, Skylar Sutton and Celia Sutton and one grandchild, Mallory Wise, and live in South Pasadena, Calif.; Eden, actor, voiceover artist and mother, her husband Kevin, writer, actor and father, and their three children, Arial Klein, Emerson Klein and Tiernan Klein and live in Minnetonka, Minn., Stephen, artist, teacher and father and his wife Heather, artist and mother, they are raising two children, Silvey Bodnar and Elizabeth Bodnar, in Scottdale, Ga.; and David, singer, actor, photographer, hybridizer and caretaker to Phyllis and the homestead in Urbana.
A poem from David Bodnar:
"Artistic and Human"
So, they say "He has passed," "He has departed,"
"He has exited this mortal plane of existence” —
I would beg to differ.
Though his body is no longer with us,
So much of Him, is Firmly intrenched, imbued and
Enmeshed in this world; in our memories
And our very existence.
Those he has touched will never forget him,
Those he has taught will always follow his words, and, moreover,
Follow the philosophy, and way of Being they encouraged.
Those who he played a part in creating,
Those he fostered,
Can’t help but be burdened and buoyed
By both his Genetic dispositions and
His gentle persuasive ability to squeeze love and admiration
From even the most cold-hearted stones among us.
Perhaps my father’s body is now returned to its elemental forms,
But he is still quite healthy,
Strong, brave and bold,
Living within every atom of My Being.
For those of you, who remember him and
His way of life
And who value his creations, Artistic And Human,
Hhe lives in You Too.
Quoting George Hardiman, Graduate Program Director of Art at the University of Illinois, Champaign: “It is important to note that he is a teacher of exceptional merit and dedication. Bodnar’s students are the beneficiaries of the same responsiveness and commitment that he exercises in making works of art. One of his dominating purposes is to share his knowledge and understanding of art through teaching. His impress on students is enduring, not so much because of his sensitivity or consideration of others but because his character partakes of the richness of his art and his life. Bodnar’s way with art is one with his way with people — informed with wisdom, serious of purpose and deeply compassionate. Bodnar’s attitude about life and his uniquely humanistic style of living it, truly exemplify the statement that a man’s life is his greatest work of art.”