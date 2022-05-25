CHAMPAIGN — Peter Jacob Chambers, 66, of Champaign passed away unexpectedly and suddenly at 7:46 p.m. Sunday (May 22, 2022) at home.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1956, in Champaign, the son of Jacob George Chambers and Melissa Dobbins Chambers.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Deb Chambers; mother, Melissa Dobbins Chambers Champaign; two sisters, Bobbie (Tim Thompson) Chambers of La Quinta, Calif., and Clare (Marty Ames) Chambers of Champaign; one brother, Guy “Jake” Chambers of Savoy; and several cousins, four nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jacob George Chambers.
Pete was a die-hard Cardinals fan his entire life. He enjoyed softball, both as a player and as a coach. He enjoyed bicycling and taking walks. He was such a great son, brother and husband to Deb. Our lives will never be the same.
A celebration of life will be held at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, Mahomet, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Thank you to all who have reached out, stopped by and helped us manage this devastating life change. A special thank you to the Champaign Police Department, Champaign Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services for the kindness they expressed to us during this time.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.