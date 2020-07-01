HOLIDAY, Fla. — Peter William Magrini, 68, of Holiday, Fla., formerly of Rantoul, passed away on Sunday (June 28, 2020).
Pete was the son of Pete and Babe Magrini of Rantoul. He has one brother, Bill (Rhonda) of Rantoul, and a daughter, Sheri of Sarasota, Fla. He is also survived by five grandchildren.
Pete was preceded in death by a daughter, Salina Magrini.
Pete was an avid sports fan, especially of the Cubs and Chicago Bears.
Pete moved 35 years ago to Florida, where he was a barber, roofer, then a contractor.
Pete will be extremely missed by family and friends.