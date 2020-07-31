MONTICELLO — Peter August Mazurak, 77, of Monticello passed away at 7 a.m. Sunday (July 26, 2020) at his residence.
Peter was born Sept. 6, 1942, in Berkeley, Calif., the son of Andrew and Mabel (Logan) Mazurak. He
grew up in Lincoln, Neb., and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in chemistry.
Upon receiving a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, he taught chemistry at the UW Center in Marinette, Wis., before receiving a commission from the U.S. Marine Corps. He joined the Marines in 1967 out of a “sense of patriotism and adventure.”
While in Vietnam, Capt. Mazurak ("Doc") was a helicopter pilot flying hundreds of successful missions and later served as a flight instructor in Pensacola, Fla. After the completion of his enlistment, he flew for Air America of the CIA in Laos, Cambodia and South Vietnam before returning to Wisconsin.
He married Elizabeth Toepel on June 19, 1977, in Baraboo, Wis. Soon after, he received his Ph.D. from the Institute of Paper Chemistry. He went on to become the technical director of the Neenah Paper Division, Kimberly Clark Corp., where he held two patents for the highly absorbent material in diapers.
He retired in 2003 to enjoy restoring classic cars and working outdoors. In 2017, he moved to
Monticello to be a doting grandfather to Helena and Jack.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Mazurak of Monticello; four children, Sara, Cameron, Klara and Pamela (David) Walsh; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or the Monticello Area Education Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.