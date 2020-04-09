CHAMPAIGN — The Rev. Dr. Phenues Bush, 85, labored in the vineyard for over 50 years and on the 28th day of March in the year of our Lord and Savior, 2020, at 11 a.m. was called home to get his crown in glory.
Rev. Bush was born into this life on March 28, 1935, in Washington County, Miss., the son of Luethel Pelmore and Fred Bush. He married Frances Crockett on Aug. 21, 1955, in Urbana, and unto this union eight children were loved.
Rev. Dr. Bush pastored the Union Missionary Baptist Church, Bloomington, for 45 years, retiring in 2015. He also organized the New Light Baptist Church of Rantoul. He pastored Second Baptist Church, Paris, Ill., and the St. John Baptist Church, Terre Haute, Ind.
He leaves not to mourn, but cherish his loving memory, five children, Rhoda Walker, Janice Bush, Loletha Bush, Jeanine Cribbs and Paul Bush; adopted children, Regina Daniels Reid, Albert and Vernell Gray; and a host of many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; two sons, Phenues II and Frederick Bush; one grandson, Desmond Bush; one great-grandson, Deshaun Bush; and his stepfather, Robert Hinds.
Memorial cards may be sent to 1708 Whitmer Court, Bloomington, IL 61704.
A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, located at 701 E. Oakland Ave, Bloomington, IL 61701, and the service to follow will be private.