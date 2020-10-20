BONDVILLE — J. Phillip “Phil” Teare, 88, of Hoopeston, formerly of Bondville, died Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) at Autumn Fields Assisted Living, Hoopeston.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign. Family will greet friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the graveside.
Phil was born Sept. 13, 1932, in Champaign, a son of Kenneth and Lois Pfiester Teare. He married Darlene Babb on June 10, 1956, in Decatur. She preceded him in death Feb. 11, 2005.
Survivors include his children, Chris Weber of Ambia, Ind., and Martin (Tracy) Teare of Rankin; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Dixon, and son-in-law, Randy Weber.
Phil was a graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was a longtime farmer and livestock producer in the Bondville area. Upon retirement, he operated a cattle ranch in the Vinita, Okla., area.
He was the vice president of Farm Credit Services in Champaign for 25 years. He was a 4-H leader and active with youth livestock shows. Phil attended Bismark United Methodist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and reading.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Livestock Program at the Champaign County Fair. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).