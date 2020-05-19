CHAMPAIGN — In loving memory of Philip A. Summers, Aug. 24, 1941, to May 16, 2020.
Philip was born Aug. 24, 1941, in Champaign, the son of Robert C. Summers and Betty Jane Phillips.
He graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1959 and then from Southern Illinois University. Following graduation from SIU, Philip attended the John Marshall Law School in Chicago, where he received his law degree.
In 1969, he joined Summers, Watson & Kimpel as a junior partner. After practicing law there for many years, Philip opened a second practice, Summers Law Offices, in Gibson City. He practiced law for 51 years in Champaign County, Ford County and the surrounding communities.
Philip married Sara Jane Farrington in 1966, who survives, along with their two children, Melissa (Scott) Taylor of Naperville and Robert (Shannon) Summers of Weldon. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Shea, Campbell and Drew Taylor and Wyatt, Lily and Layla Summers.
Philip was a lifelong sports enthusiast. Growing up, he played football, basketball and golf, and he had a special love for the game of baseball. He played on various city and state baseball teams, including the team at Southern Illinois University. In later years, his passion for playing baseball transformed into being a dedicated fan for his most cherished team, the St. Louis Cardinals.
Philip was an avid golfer and a charter member of the Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. At one point, he belonged to Champaign Country Club, Urbana Country Club and Lincolnshire Fields all at the same time.
His love for the outdoors led him to many years of hunting and fishing with cherished friends and family. In the last 40 years, Philip dedicated much of his free time to gentleman farming between his three farms in Illinois and Iowa.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of his life will take place in a private family gathering.
Memorial donations can be made to the Jimmy V Foundation for cancer research at http://jimmyv.convio.net/goto/Phil_Summers.
Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.