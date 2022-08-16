Philip A. Walker Jr. Aug 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIBSON CITY — Col. Philip A Walker Jr., 84, of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Gibson City, died Thursday (Aug. 11, 2022) in Bradenton. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos