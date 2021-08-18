CLINTON — Philip Charles Schmid, 58, of Waynesville passed away 3:20 p.m. Friday (Aug. 13, 2021) at his family home in Waynesville.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at First Christian Church, Clinton, with Cassandra Benton officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Creek Cemetery, Waynesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
Memorials may be directed to the Philip Charles Schmid Memorial Fund.
Philip was born June 28, 1963, in Bloomington, the son of Edward Charles and Joyce Elaine (Wakefield) Schmid Jr. He married Roxanne Martens. He later married Margaret Kohler on June 12, 1996, in Waynesville. She passed away Sept. 20, 2020.
Survivors include his children, Bryanna Schmid of Monticello and Andy (Kaylee) Schmid of Bloomington; stepsons, Alex Villanueva of Decatur and Dusty Norby of Normal; grandchildren, Fynlee Schmid and Ajaye Reetz, both of Bloomington, and Mia Grace, Sonny, Bella, Dominic and Letty Villanueva, all of Clinton; siblings, Judy Mowery of Heyworth, Larry (Kathy) Schmid of Waynesville, Marti (Rene Stidham) Schmid of Macks Creek, Mo., Christine (Fritz) Robinson of Kenney, Bonnie Schmid of Clinton, Paul (Laurie Burk) Schmid of Waynesville and Kevin (Debby) Schmid of McLean.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve.
Philip attended Wapella schools and graduated in 1982. He worked for Wallace Press, Clinton, and currently was working for Starcrest Cleaners-Hermes Management, Bloomington. Philip was a member of First Christian Church, Clinton. He loved horses and especially loved his dog, Angus.
