URBANA — Philip Durland Jr., 93, of Urbana died at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at his residence.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Villa Grove Cemetery in Villa Grove, with Pastor Mike Zylstra officiating. Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Philip was born on March 5, 1927, in St. Elmo, Ill. He was a son of Philip Sr. and Mary (Dial) Durland. He married Barbara (Smith) Durland on Aug. 7, 1948, in Rantoul. Barbara died on Aug. 17, 2001.
He is survived by one son, Phil (Sharon) Durland of Champaign; one daughter, Pam (Rodney) Clinton of Philo; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Jake) Moore of Philo, Amanda (Josh) Cleveland of Champaign and Chip (Jill) Durland of New Jersey; one great-grandchild, Hayden Moore of Philo; and one half sister, Penny Rainey of San Antonio, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ben and Donovan Durland.
Philip joined the Army right out of high school and serviced from 1945-1948. Once out of the Army, he attended Millikin University, where he played basketball and ran track. He lettered in track and won the CCIW pole vault.
After he graduated college in 1951, he coached in Tuscola for a year, Villa Grove for a year, and then Oakwood for another year. He then went to work for Mel Matteson Insurance company. In 1958, he started Durland Construction, where he built over 500 units.
Philip will be missed greatly by all his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Villa Grove Schools.