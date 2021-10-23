CHAMPAIGN — Philip Wendell Gates died peacefully on Sept. 26, 2021, and joined his beloved wife, Suzanne (Feb. 21, 2021), in their permanent heavenly home.
Surviving children are Cindy Gates Leach and Randy Gates, both of Crossville, Tenn., where Phil and Suzanne moved in 2020 so the family could enjoy life together.
Philip was born at home in Thomasboro, to Alice (Lewis) and Eschol Gates, the youngest of seven children.
He attended Rantoul High School and the University of Illinois, was comissioned an Army officer after graduation and served at Fort Hood during the last months of the Korean War. Upon discharge, he returned to Champaign and proudly continued in the Army Reserves until he retired in1984 as a colonel in command of an armor unit in Aurora. He had a 45-year career in the insurance industry, was an energetic slow-pitch softball player and coach and excelled at golf.
Phil married his sweetheart, Suzanne, in 1953 and spent the rest of his life with her by his side. They lived on a farm north of Champaign, where he made time for family, work, farming and Angora goats. They loved traveling, hosting parties and cheering on the Illini. They were lifelong active members of Champaign FUMC.
Phil and Suzanne started and hosted a family reunion for over 40 years. This annual event included food, softball, homemade ice cream, fireworks, a family picture and countless stories. As a result, generations of their nieces and nephews share an exceptional bond built by fun and loving times together. May this be their legacy.
A private celebration of life will be held soon.