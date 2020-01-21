DANVILLE — Philip "Phil" Dean Leisch, 84, of Danville passed away peacefully on Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020) at North Logan Health Care Center in Danville. He was born on Sept. 28, 1935, the son of Clarence and Geraldine Leisch in Danville.
Philip was a lifelong resident of Danville. He married Janet Dwiggins in 1973; she precedes him in death, passing in June of 2017. Phil graduated from Danville schools and joined the U.S. Army, serving in Korea from 1958 to 1960.
After completing his service in the Army, he worked for C&EI Railroad as a telegrapher and later worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital from 1971 until his retirement in 1998. Phil was keenly interested in railroads and trains and could recite myriad facts and figures related to railroading. He was fond of cats and was especially devoted to his companion cat, Tiger. He was also a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.
Survivors include his brother-in-law, Ed (Brenda) Dwiggins of Danville; sister-in-law, Marianne (Alan) Carter of Danville; nephew, Heath Dwiggins of Alexandria, Va.; niece, Stacy (Derek) Edwardson of Westfield, Ind.; nephew, Troy (Emily) Carter of Danville; great-nieces, Gracie Edwardson, Mia Edwardson and Ellington Jo “Ellie” Carter; and cousin, Virginia Stewart of Danville.
The family extends its gratitude to the entire staff at North Logan Health Care Center for their kind and caring attention to Phil during his stay. A special thanks to Beth Myler, who assisted Phil with meals and numerous household organizational chores. Thanks also to the staff at Harbor Light Hospice for their attention and assistance.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Park at 3901 N. Vermilion St, Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor Dale DeNeal. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials may be made in Philip’s name to the Celebrate Recovery Program at Second Church of Christ at 3350 E. Voorhees St., Danville, IL 61834.
Please join Philip’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.