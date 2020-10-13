Philip Lutz Oct 13, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIBSON CITY — Philip Lutz, 79, of Gibson City died at 7:58 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at Heritage Health, Gibson City. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Lamb Funeral Home, 303 N. Church St., Gibson City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers