GIBSON CITY — The Rev. Philip William Lutz, pastor emeritus of Gibson City United Methodist Church, went to be with the Lord on Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020).
Born in Jennings County, Ind., on Aug. 24, 1941, he graduated from Vernon High School in Vernon, Ind., in 1959; from Indiana Central College, Indianapolis, in 1965; and United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, in 1968. He was ordained an elder in Evangelical United Brethren Church (now United Methodist Church) in May 1968. He served 14 churches during almost 60 years of active ministry.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Malinda Wiles Lutz of Gibson City; son, Tom Lutz of Crawfordsville, Ind.; and daughters, Ellen Lutz of Greenfield, Mass., and Daniela Weiss of Oberostendorf, Germany.
He enjoyed cake decorating, supporting youth sports, was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Green Bay Packers fan and was very active in Lions Club.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Activities Department at Heritage Health in Gibson City or the Midwest Mission Distribution Center, a depot for the United Methodist Committee on Relief, through Gibson City United Methodist Church. Please share memories on Philip’s tribute wall at lambyoungfh.com.