MAHOMET — Philip M. Hall passed peacefully Friday (July 5, 2019).
He was born Aug. 15, 1948, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, to Francis and Mary (Martin) Hall.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon; parents; and beloved stepfather, Walter LeBegue.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Lyn (Schoonover) of Mahomet; a son, Christopher Kevin Hall (Jodi) of Tolono; a daughter, Stephanie Hawkins (Brian) of Mahomet; two granddaughters, Jorden and Jayla Hawkins; a brother, Marc Hall (Nancy) of Sullivan; and three sisters, Janet Smith (Myron) of North Carolina, Karen Niblick of Indiana and Kari Kinsey (Bill) of Indiana.
He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2003 after 35 years of service.
His pleasures in life included spoiling his granddaughters, reading, painting miniature figurines, war gaming, historical reenacting and genealogical research. He was rarely found without a book in his hand and had acquired an extensive collection of books with an emphasis on sci-fi, history and the classics.
As an avid war gamer, he was the designer of the game Blue Max: Dogfights over France, which was published by GDW in 1982 and republished in five languages by Stratelibre of Italy in 2014.
He was the founder of the International Plastic Modelers Society, Champaign County Chapter. Along with Greg Novak, he created Captain James Willings Independent Co. of Marines, a Revolutionary War reenactment group. Also with Greg and Walt Lebegue, he was a founding father of the Central Illinois Tabletop Warriors, a confederation of war gaming groups in Illinois.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, with Pastor Tom Wirsing officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
