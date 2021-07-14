EL PASO — Philip Roy Mullvain, 86, of El Paso passed away peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home.
Philip was born in Dewey to Grace and Roy Mullvain on June 20, 1935, and graduated from DeLand-Weldon High School in 1953. He married Marilyn Kuykendall on Oct. 9, 1955, in Mansfield and lived in DeLand until 1961 when they moved to El Paso.
Surviving are one sister, Janet (James) Bush; three children, son Jeffry (Linda) Mullvain of San Diego, daughters Jennifer Kaufman and JoEllen (James) Skolek, both of El Paso; six grandchildren, Kelly Mullvain, Alex (Brooke) Mullvain, Brandon (Amber) Kaufman, Jenica (Trent) Rarick, Justin (Tania) Skolek and Janelle (Adam) Kamischke; and 11 great-grandchildren, Beau, Kaitlyn, Miranda, Braylee, Grace, William, Samuel, Matthew, James, Kaydance and Hunter.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife and parents.
Philip’s love for the agricultural brought the family to El Paso with the opportunity to work with Aylco/Kaiser companies and then branched out on his own by co-founding the El Paso – Flanagan Fertilizer Companies while continuing to farm.
Before retiring he was District Sales Rep for Linco Equipment. He was an entrepreneur and developed multiple businesses in El Paso as well as serving as a community leader; holding offices for Kiwanis, Corn Festival Committee and as Trustee on the El Paso Township Board.
He was a lifelong member of the El Paso United Methodist Church and served his church in many ways. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities including stock car racing, snowmobiling and boating. He cherished his time with his family and loved to share his stories. He will be most remembered as a loving father and grandfather.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, with Pastor Krista Price officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the memorial home.
Memorials may be made to the El Paso United Methodist Church and the El Paso Fire Protection District.