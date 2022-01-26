Philip Parsons Jan 26, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAHOMET — Philip Parsons, 79, of Mahomet died at 8:13 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 23, 2022) in Urbana.Private services will be held. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853, is handling arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos