URBANA — Philip Wayne Phelps, 74, of Urbana passed away Friday (Feb. 5, 2021) from a stroke he suffered on Jan. 25.
There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana, followed by a private funeral service at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jeff Caithamer from St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign. All guests are required to wear a mask in the building. Thank-you.
Philip was born on Sept. 29, 1946, at Jarman Hospital in Tuscola, to parents James and Alice (Norman) Phelps. Phil graduated from Urbana High school in 1965 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1965. He was active duty until 1968 when he received an honorable discharge. He remained on inactive duty until 1972. Phil also served as a full-time fire fighter from November 1968 to November 1995, where he retired as a lieutenant.
Phil attended DACC and achieved his applied science degree in fire technology in 1979. He received a patent 4,616,734 for “Novel Roof Scaffolding” that aided in fighting fires.
Phil was the president/manager of the Urbana Municipal Employees Credit Union from October 1980 to January 1989. He was the president of the Trustees Fire Department Pension Fund from 1975 to 1980. From June 1996 to December 2000, Phil was working at the UI as a building service worker at I.S.R. Dining Hall and then was promoted to truck driver. He was truly a gentleman and a gentle man. He will be missed forever by those who loved him.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Vickie; daughters, Amy Phelps of Villa Grove and Julie Kappes of Waverly; grandsons, Tyler and Joshua (Yeslie) Dalton of Royal and Victor and Vinnie Kappes of Waverly; granddaughter, Violet Kappes of Waverly; great-granddaughter, Angelinee Dalton; great-grandson, Oliver Dalton of Royal; brother-in-law, Raymond Wimmer of Urbana; father, Jim Phelps of Urbana; sister, Sharon (Dick) Slade of Champaign; and brother, Jim Phelps of Fayetteville, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brittany Celeste Kappes; sister, Joyce Goen; mother, Alice Phelps; and brother, Gary Phelps.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Special Olympics. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.