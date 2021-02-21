MONTICELLO — Philip W. "Phil" Poling, 91, of Monticello passed away at 4:33 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 18, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Phil was born Oct. 27, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Marcus W. and Katherine (Tobias) Poling.
He is survived by his children, Deb Anderson of Monticello, Marc (Dawn) Poling of Monticello, Linda Poling Mansfield of Monticello, David (Sharon) Poling of Grand Junction, Colo., and Cristin Poling McMullen of Monticello; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jeremiah Kerr; sister, Harriet A. San George; and nephew, Mark San George.
Phil was owner/operator of Poling Chevrolet in Monticello. He was former president and board member of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and a member of the American Legion. Phil truly considered Maple Point his home and enjoyed reading his Bible.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Monticello Township Cemetery, with the Rev. Steve Ingram officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Faith in Action or Maple Point Supportive Living. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.