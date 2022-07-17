MOLINE — Siegert, Philip Twiss MD
Dec. 13, 1939 - July 11, 2022
Philip Twiss Siegert, M.D., passed away unexpectedly earlier this week after an afternoon of shooting sporting clays with friends.
Born in St. Louis to Rudolph B. Siegert, M.D., and Margaret Twiss Siegert, Philip grew up with his three brothers in Pana, a small farming community in central Illinois, helping on the family farm, walking fence rows, hunting, and fishing.
His childhood exposure to the outdoors fueled his love of nature, geography, photography, and recreational pursuits throughout life.
He graduated with his Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois, Champaign in 1962, earned a Varsity Letter award in swimming, and was winner of the George Huff Academic Excellence award. He went on to earn a Doctor of Medicine in 1966, and Master of Science in Surgery in 1969 from the University of Illinois, Chicago. He completed a General Surgical residency in Chicago at Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital thereafter, and served as a major in the Army Medical Corp, as Deputy Commander of the military hospital at Fort Stewart, Ga.
In 1973, he moved his family to Rock Island and established his private practice as a general surgeon, with Paul Moen, M.D., diligently serving patients in the Quad Cities until his retirement in 2004.
Philip met his college sweetheart Pamela Froom Siegert while both were attending the University of Illinois, Champaign, and they’ve been married for 62 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Rudolph B. Siegert, his brother Rudy Siegert, and grandson Curtis Swan. He is survived by his wife, Pamela, his five children, Leslie DeLaRosa (Joseph) of Milan, Ill., Lori Swan, M.D. (David) of Lafayette, Ind., Elizabeth Steen (Evans) of Franklin, Tenn., Philip Siegert (Susan Tady) of Boulder, Colo., and Abby Laatz (Ted) of Tarpon Springs, Fla., and 16 grandchildren: Robert, Philip (DeLaRosa), Pamela, Maxwell (Swan), Chelsea, Caleb, Margaret, Brooke, and Joshua (Steen), Lily, Luke, and Gibson (Siegert), Michael, Charlie, Thomas, and Elizabeth (Laatz); brothers Robert Siegert, M.D., and Michael Siegert, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dr. Siegert was a leading contributor to the growth and quality of surgical care in the Quad Cities, and broader Illinois and Iowa. His medical career was steeped in the pursuit of surgical excellence and innovation in general surgical, trauma, oncological and bariatric treatments and procedures. His professional tenures include medical leadership positions at Moline Public Hospital, Franciscan Hospital, Hammond Henry Hospital, Illini Hospital, United Medical Center, Lutheran Hospital, Des Moines Osteopathic Medical Center and he was trauma director and board member for Trinity Medical Center Systems from 1995-2006. He held numerous local, state and national professional memberships and affiliations. Notably he was a member of the Rock Island County Medical Society since 1973, serving as president and on its Board of Censors, 1988-1992. He also was a clinically published member of the Association of Bariatric Surgeons, fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and served as president of the Illinois Chapter of FACS from 1994-1995, and was appointed governor of the American College of Surgeons, representing Illinois, from 1996-2002. Throughout his career, he sought to practice and teach surgery as an art, and he was known for his professionalism and bedside manner when caring for patients. In 2001, he was designated by the American College of Surgeons as a member of the Joint Commission of the National Ambulatory Committee, to author national guidelines for Ambulatory Care. The Illinois Chapter of American College of Surgeons created the Dr. Philip T, Siegert Fellows Service Award, an honor awarded annually to a surgeon recognized for distinguished service within the medical community.
Phil loved his family tremendously. He encouraged all of his children and grandchildren to “aim high.” Spending time with them was priceless to him, regardless of the occasion. He planned numerous family trips over the years that are some of their fondest memories, often with a boat or trailer in tow. Notable adventures include trips to Jackson Hole, Wyo., Lake Powell, Utah, Table Rock Lake, Mo., and Ontario, Canada.
Phil had many deep friendships with colleagues from his many different interests, and contributed his time and energy charitably within the community. He was an avid outdoorsman, and made many trips with friends that spanned field, stream, and saltwater, including navigating swamps in Georgia, Mississippi River sloughs, the mangroves in Florida, among other far flung excursions to Edinburgh, Alaska, and the Caribbean. He was a fervent Illini and Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed supporting both teams throughout his life. He and Pam maintained lifelong family friendships with “Steak Club”, a close knit group of University of Illinois graduates from the 1960s that landed in the Quad Cities. Sporting Clays was a passion, and he loved shooting regularly with some of the best local shooters. He supported the construction of Bi-State Sportsman’s Association in Colona, where he shot competitively for several decades. He helped arrange numerous charitable funding drives and events for the local Boy Scouts of America chapter. In retirement Phil gathered weekly for lunch with the “Romeo Club”, a group of retired Quad City friends.
Phil lived a full and blessed life both personally and professionally. He was a true family man, loved as a husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Now in the arms of Jesus, his presence in the world will be greatly missed.
Dr. Siegert’s visitation will be held at The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport, Iowa, from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. The memorial service will be at The Outing Club on Thursday, July 21, at 10 a.m.
Donations may be made to Bi-State Sportsman Association, 571 Cleveland Road, Colona, IL 61241, or to First United Presbyterian Church of Moline, 801 16th St., Moline, IL 61265. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at https://vimeo.com/730345967.
Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.