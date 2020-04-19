VILLA GROVE — Philip E. Bade, 90, of Villa Grove passed away peacefully at home Thursday (April 16, 2020).
He was born July 12, 1929, and was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Leone Bade; four siblings, Lois, Everett, Harold and Stanley; and eldest son, Daniel.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Margaret; three sons, David, Devery and Andy, and their lovely wives, Purevbadam, Lynette and Stacy; six grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.
He worked in the family cement business and served his community as a member of the school board and volunteer fire department for many years. He played trombone with Henne’s Band in Mattoon, was deeply devoted to his church and loved to sing, both in church and in the Illini Statesmen Barbershop chorus and quartet.
He will be buried Monday, April 20, in Villa Grove. Due to current restrictions on gathering, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Joines Funeral Home, 1375 Illinois 130, Villa Grove, is assisting the family with arrangements.