DANVILLE — Dr. Phillip W. Conn, 70, of Danville, passed away on July 31, 2020.
He was born in Gary, Ind., on Jan. 29, 1950, son of the late Clyde and Hermine Conn. Phil will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 18 years, Kandis Conn; daughters Stacy (Stephen) Ellis, Leanne (William) Moore, Holly (Thomas) Slaters; stepdaughter Jennifer (Marek) Dziedzic; brother Joseph Conn; niece Rachel Conn; and seven grandchildren.
Phillip graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry in 1978 and also started his practice in Danville. He practiced dentistry for 42 years.
Phillip received numerous honors from the professional and service organizations of which he was a member including: former President of IU School of Dentistry Alumni Association, former President of Danville District Dental Society, the American Dental Association, the Illinois State Dental Society, the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the Dean’s Society of IU School of Dentistry and a recipient of the Distinguished Service Award from Indiana University School of Dentistry.
Phillip was an active member of the Second Church of Christ in Danville. He also took part in two missionary trips to the south coast of Africa with the church, where he performed dental work in the clinic.
In addition to his love of dentistry, Phillip also enjoyed spending quality time with his family, meeting with friends, walking his dogs, traveling, golfing, fishing, hunting, playing the guitar, woodworking, gardening, boating, and dancing with his wife.
Phillip was a very loving husband, a proud father, an avid IU fan, a devoted member of the community, and a true disciple of God. He will be missed more than words could ever describe.
Funeral services for Phillip are under the care of Sunset Funeral Home in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his funeral service and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Danville Humane Society or the Vermilion County Animal Shelter.
Please join Dr. Conn’s family in sharing stories and memories of his life through his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.