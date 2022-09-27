PENFIELD — Phillip C. Dorsey, Philly to most, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana after a short illness at the age of 82 (darn close to 83), beating his goal of making it to 80. We know he’s in heaven because according to him, he had a one-way ticket after raising three girls.
He was born Jan. 26, 1940, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Danville, to Bill and Genevieve (Buck) Dorsey. He married Catherine R. "Katie" Hedrick on Nov. 28, 1974, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield. They were married 42 glorious years before she died on March 21, 2017. They not only loved each other but they also enjoyed each other. She was his favorite person, and he has missed her every day for the last five years.
Phil attended elementary school at St. Lawrence Academy and graduated in 1958 from Armstrong Township High School. He and his classmates celebrated their 64-year reunion in July 2022. He began working as a machinist for the Illinois Central Railroad in 1962 before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1963, then returning to the railroad in 1965 after completing his service. While working full-time for the railroad, he owned and ran The Oasis restaurant in Penfield, employing many people from the area, selling it in 1976. He liked to remind us that he worked two full-time jobs for 10 years.
He farmed with his brother-in-law and very good friend, Kevin, for many years and continued to help neighbors Mike and Tyler Babb farm through this past spring. He just told Tyler over the phone that he didn’t think he’d be able to run the auger wagon this week when he started harvesting.
A parishioner at St. Lawrence his entire life, he served as Men’s Club treasurer for 40-plus years. He was also a member of Penfield-Gifford American Legion Post 1153, the Rantoul Knights of Columbus and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Katie; parents, Bill and Genevieve; in-laws, Ray and Ruth Hedrick and John and Donna Hedrick; niece, Anna-Catherine Hedrick; and one special little neighbor.
He is survived by his three girls, Hannah Dorsey (Jason Osberg) of Penfield, Anastasia Dorsey (Chris Moderwell) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Rayme Dorsey Ackerman (Dustin Ackerman) of Ogden; three grandchildren, Wilson Osberg and Grace and Genevieve Moderwell; three brothers, George (Linda) Dorsey of West Des Moines, Iowa, Jim (Yvonne) Dorsey of Minneapolis, Minn., and Mike (Linda) Dorsey of Bloomington; a close cousin, Eileen George of Chicago; a brother-in-law, Kevin (Meg) Hedrick of Rantoul; lifelong neighbors and friends Mike, Michele and Tyler Babb and family; and all the goofy Cains in Philo.
Uncle Philly loved and enjoyed his many nieces and nephews, some related, others not. He’ll be missed by his morning coffee-drinking buddies, Mike and Agnes SanMiguel and Mark Dorsey.
He could be described as a staunch Democrat, devout Catholic and die-hard Cubs fan. The most important of these was being a Cubs fan. His love and dedication of the Cubs never wavered, and he has passed that love on to more people than we can count. He has taken more people to their first Cubs game then we will ever know. He began a tradition of taking each of his daughters, with 10 or more of their closest friends, to Wrigley every year beginning while they were in grade school. Their friends still talk about these trips. In 1990, he began attending the Annual Cubs Convention, attending his last in January 2020. But the pinnacle was attending Game 4 of the 2016 World Series and witnessing his beloved Cubs win it all that year, even celebrating with them in Grant Park. This was the first year he missed a game since 1966.
After only having daughters, you might think he pined for a son, but he never did and would tell everyone, “I wanted a house full of girls, and that’s what I got.” From dressing Barbie dolls to playing catch, teaching us to drive and making sure we had corsages on Easter Sunday, he really did it all. And like Mom, he was happiest visiting with people and enjoying the pool, especially on Sundays during the summer.
Dad never knew a stranger, and it seemed like everywhere we went, someone knew him. He had an uncanny ability to remember birthdays, and so many people will miss his early-morning "Happy Birthday" phone calls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Lawrence Parish Hall; the family encourages you to wear your Cubs attire or at least Cubby blue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Penfield, with Father Keith Walder officiating. Burial will take placeat 1:20 p.m. Friday in St. Lawrence cemetery, with military honors provided by Penfield-Gifford American Legion.
We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at OSF Heart of Mary for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Democratic candidate of your choice or St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
“Sure glad you got to see me. Come back when you can stay longer."