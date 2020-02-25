CHAMPAIGN — William Phillip Garver, 81, of Champaign passed away at 4:51 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Jan. 27, 1939, in Kansas, Ill., the only child of the late William Flavis and Florence (Zink) Garver. Phil grew up in Kansas. He gave his life to Christ at the Kansas Christian Church. He graduated from Kansas High School in the Class of 1957.
Phil served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He attended Eastern Illinois University, earning his bachelor’s degree in education in 1963 and his master’s in 1970. He majored in industrial arts.
Phil married Carol Bennett on Aug. 15, 1965, in Kansas. They served 24 years in Prospect Christian Church, where Phil sang in the choir and a men’s quartet.
Phil taught industrial arts for 30 years in the Des Plaines public schools, serving a number of years as department chair for industrial arts and home economics. Upon retirement, he moved to Champaign, where he enjoyed Illini sports. He also enjoyed traveling.
Phil is survived by his wife, Carol Garver of Champaign; a son, William Thomas Garver (Heather O’Flaherty) of DeKalb; a daughter, Teresa Gayle (Michael) Youngberg of Buffalo Grove; and two grandchildren, Evan and Holly Youngberg.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorials be made to C-U Christian Church or Kansas Christian Church.
Services celebrating his life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Kansas Christian Church, with Minister Bret Hammond officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Webber Street Christian Church in Urbana and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Kansas Christian Church. Templeton Funeral Home of Paris is in charge of arrangements.
