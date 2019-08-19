CHAMPAIGN — Phillip Chenowith Holdcroft, 91, passed away on Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019) at Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno.
He was born July 23, 1928, in Edinburgh, Ind., to Mont and Edith (Legan) Holdcroft. Phil married C. Lanette Moody in 1997 in Champaign.
Phil is survived by his wife and children, Wayne (Carol) Holdcroft, Carla (Scott) Slezak and Sharon Holdcroft. He was preceded in death by his parents and his nine siblings, Thelma, Marcia, Alice, Ruby, Dorcas, Gladys, Betty, Russel and Ralph.
Phil served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a medic from 1950 to 1952. He attended Trafalger High School and Butler University. He worked for 25 years at Kiefer-Stewart Co. and 17 years at the University of Illinois. Phil started collecting and repairing clocks in high school and went to Parkland College to earn his certification in clock repair. He was a charter member and helped to build First Christian Church on John Street in Champaign. There, he served as a deacon for four years, an elder for four years, chairman for one year and Sunday School teacher for five years. Phil then went on to enjoy three trips to Israel. He was a 32nd degree Mason.
Please join Phil's family for a committal service with military rites held in his honor at noon Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the pavilion at Danville National Cemetery in Danville. Services are being handled by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.