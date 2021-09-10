CATLIN — Phillip L. Kruzich, 80, of Catlin passed away suddenly at 3 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 7, 2021) at home.
Phil was born June 3, 1941, in Danville, to Antone and Ruby Lewis Kruzich Jr. Phil married Linda Newton on Nov. 10, 1962, in Danville.
Linda survives, as well as one daughter, Tammy (Todd) Hall of Greenup; two grandchildren, Katie Whitlow and Sarah (Colin) Cole; and two great-grandchildren, Piper Jeffers and Aiden Hayes.
Also surviving are his great friends, Bill (Billi) Wicker of Covington, Ind.
Phil was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Cumbow.
Phil was a 1959 graduate of Catlin High School. His professional career with insurance spanned over 50 years. Phil was a member of Catlin Church of Christ. He enjoyed wood carving and was a member of the Kickapoo Karvers.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Chris Lawler will officiate. Burial will be in OakRidge Cemetery, Catlin. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Robison Chapel. Masks will be required for entry.
Memorials to Salt Fork High School in his memory. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.