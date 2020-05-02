DANVILLE — Phillip L. Shaw Sr., 80, of Danville died at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday (April 29, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Private funeral services for the Air Force veteran will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Pastor Thomas W. Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Danville.
A public viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 regulations, all family members and friends who plan to attend the viewing are required to practice extreme caution by wearing a protective mask and gloves and practicing social distancing. Only 10 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at a time.