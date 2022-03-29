PEORIA — Philip Mayer, 85, passed peacefully in Peoria on Saturday (March 26, 2022).
Philip was born in Peoria, the only son of Delmar and Genevieve Mayer.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Kirchgessner, and her husband, Donald; son Scott Mayer and his wife, Mary; and son Bruce Mayer and his wife, Cindy. He was the proud grandfather to Kevin and Sarah Kirchgessner and Tyler and Kayla Mayer. He will be missed by many family and friends, including his dear friend, Doris Quick.
Philip was an industrial arts and driver’s education teacher at Richwoods High School in District 150 for many years. Throughout his life and after retiring, he volunteered as a Boy Scouts leader, a Red Cross relief vehicle driver and a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. His passions were ham radio, woodworking, fishing and cabin life.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by Mass, on Friday, April 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pesotum. He will be buried near his parents in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Mary’s Church or the Red Cross. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.