DANVILLE — Phillip C. Morgan, 78, of Danville passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (Aug. 1, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Phil was born on Aug. 18, 1942, the son of Charles and Edith (Umphenour) Morgan, in Danville. Phil met Launie Gundrum of Westville, and they wed on Aug. 26, 1966, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 18, 2021.
Phil is survived by his son, Ryan Paul (Elizabeth) of Denver.
After graduating from Danville High School, Phil went on to attend Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. He served in the Army Reserves out of Danville from 1962 to 1968. Phil retired from the Danville Sanitary District and served as the director for over 20 years. While working at the sanitary district, he served as the Illinois commissioner for the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission.
Phil and Launie lived and contributed to the Vermillion County community for many years. Phil was a member of the Danville Rotary Club and Danville Boat Club.
A private family celebration of Phil’s life will be observed. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials are preferred to the Vermilion County Museum.