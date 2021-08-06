HUME — Phillip Lee Witt, 74, passed away at IU Health University Hospital, Indianapolis, on Tuesday (Aug. 3, 2021) at 6:06 p.m.
Phillip was born March 23, 1947, to Roscoe Witt and Vernita Berry.
Phil was born and raised in the Hume and Chrisman area. He married Linda Ash from rural Hume on June 18, 1976, in Chrisman. Phil attended Young America High School in Metcalf. In 1966, Phil was drafted into the U.S. Army, and he served as an infantry solider from 1966 to 1968 in the Vietnam War. Phil worked at Shiloh School as a maintenance worker for 36 years. In 2010, Phil and Linda renovated the family farm home and opened Aunt Ariel's Bed and Breakfast, where they reside. He and his wife also managed Quality Housing in Hume and handled the family farm.
Phil enjoyed traveling, his family and grandkids and anything to do with an engine. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illini fan. His favorite thing was having meals with his family. Phillip was an active and devoted member of Hume United Methodist Church his whole life. He was a 52-year member of the Hume Roth Williams American Legion Post 369. As a service officer, Phil enjoyed placing the flags on Memorial Day, and Phil and Linda received donations for the avenue flags throughout the town of Hume for holidays.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Roscoe Witt; mother, Vernita Englum; and sister, Delya Witt.
He is survived by his wife, Linda King Ash-Witt of Hume; two children, Chandra (Sean) Gerberding of Hume and Brad Witt and Erika Anzo of Tuscola; six grandchildren, who were three pairs of twins, Alexandria Gerberding of Paris, Ill., GSEFN Samantha Gerberding of Everett, Wash., U.S. Navy, Landon and Logan Gerberding of Hume and Lincoln and Memphis Witt of Tuscola; one sister, Nita Rae McCallum of Terre Haute, Ind.; and two nephews and one niece.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Hume United Methodist Church with Pastor Gene Creek officiating. Burial will follow in Young America Cemetery, Hume. We encourage all of Phil's friends, family or strangers to attend a luncheon following the service Saturday at the Hume Community Center, 101 Front St., Hume.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for a memorial scholarship to the Hume Roth Williams Legion Post 369 or gofundme.com and search for Phil Witt.